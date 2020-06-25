Rent Calculator
2323 Millermore Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:40 AM
1 of 16
2323 Millermore Street
2323 Millermore Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2323 Millermore Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental, with large yard that is great for kids!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2323 Millermore Street have any available units?
2323 Millermore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2323 Millermore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Millermore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Millermore Street pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Millermore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2323 Millermore Street offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Millermore Street offers parking.
Does 2323 Millermore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Millermore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Millermore Street have a pool?
No, 2323 Millermore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Millermore Street have accessible units?
No, 2323 Millermore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Millermore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Millermore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2323 Millermore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2323 Millermore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
