232 Prairie Grove Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, ceiling fans, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage! [SBH-B] The home is located near Crawford Memorial Park, The Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford, Southeast Dallas Health Center, Dairy Queen, H. Grady Spruce High School and quick access to 175. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



