Dallas, TX
232 Prairie Grove Dr
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:27 AM

232 Prairie Grove Dr

232 Prairie Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

232 Prairie Grove Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, ceiling fans, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage! [SBH-B] The home is located near Crawford Memorial Park, The Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford, Southeast Dallas Health Center, Dairy Queen, H. Grady Spruce High School and quick access to 175. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Prairie Grove Dr have any available units?
232 Prairie Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Prairie Grove Dr have?
Some of 232 Prairie Grove Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Prairie Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
232 Prairie Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Prairie Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Prairie Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 232 Prairie Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 232 Prairie Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 232 Prairie Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Prairie Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Prairie Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 232 Prairie Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 232 Prairie Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 232 Prairie Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Prairie Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Prairie Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.

