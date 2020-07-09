3 bedroom, 1 bath home upgraded with new granite kitchen counter tops, new kitchen cabinets, new tile and wood floors! Located in popular area of Oak Cliff close to major freeways, parks and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2319 Marfa Avenue have any available units?
2319 Marfa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Marfa Avenue have?
Some of 2319 Marfa Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Marfa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Marfa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.