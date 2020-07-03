All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2318 Moser Avenue

2318 Moser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Moser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

Introducing Moser Homes. Now leasing the luxury of a townhome without giving up the service and convenience of a professionally managed property. Moser Townhomes have been designed to address and solve the live-ability issues that most others ignore and that apartments just cannot offer. This includes the convenience of your own secure garage and a private yard; all with no maintenance required by the tenant. Be part of one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Dallas when you lease a Moser Home in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood. Just minutes from Uptown Dallas and with a Close proximity to SMU, 75, 35, Victory Park and Greenville Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Moser Avenue have any available units?
2318 Moser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Moser Avenue have?
Some of 2318 Moser Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Moser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Moser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Moser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Moser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2318 Moser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Moser Avenue offers parking.
Does 2318 Moser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Moser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Moser Avenue have a pool?
No, 2318 Moser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Moser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2318 Moser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Moser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 Moser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

