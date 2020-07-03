2318 Moser Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Introducing Moser Homes. Now leasing the luxury of a townhome without giving up the service and convenience of a professionally managed property. Moser Townhomes have been designed to address and solve the live-ability issues that most others ignore and that apartments just cannot offer. This includes the convenience of your own secure garage and a private yard; all with no maintenance required by the tenant. Be part of one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Dallas when you lease a Moser Home in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood. Just minutes from Uptown Dallas and with a Close proximity to SMU, 75, 35, Victory Park and Greenville Avenue.