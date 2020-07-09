Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2315 Village Way.
2315 Village Way
2315 Village Way
2315 Village Way
No Longer Available
Location
2315 Village Way, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home featuring beautiful kitchen tops with wood and tile floors though-out. Located in popular area of Oak Cliff close to major freeways, parks and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2315 Village Way have any available units?
2315 Village Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2315 Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Village Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Village Way pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Village Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2315 Village Way offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Village Way offers parking.
Does 2315 Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Village Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Village Way have a pool?
No, 2315 Village Way does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Village Way have accessible units?
No, 2315 Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Village Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Village Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Village Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Village Way does not have units with air conditioning.
