First floor unit with 1 bed, 1 bath with washer and dryer in unit. Large kitchens and awesome covered back porch. Both 1 bedroom units are on the first floor. Great location, close to the Dart, Oak Lawn, Uptown and Downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 Vagas Street have any available units?
2311 Vagas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2311 Vagas Street currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Vagas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.