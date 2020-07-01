Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2310 Southland st
Last updated June 19 2019 at 3:50 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2310 Southland st
2310 Southland St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2310 Southland St, Dallas, TX 75215
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2/1 Fence in Yard, washer dryer hook-up,and a carport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2310 Southland st have any available units?
2310 Southland st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2310 Southland st currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Southland st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Southland st pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Southland st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2310 Southland st offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Southland st offers parking.
Does 2310 Southland st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Southland st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Southland st have a pool?
No, 2310 Southland st does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Southland st have accessible units?
No, 2310 Southland st does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Southland st have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Southland st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Southland st have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Southland st does not have units with air conditioning.
