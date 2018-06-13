Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2310 Light Shore Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2310 Light Shore Drive
2310 Light Shore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2310 Light Shore Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2310 Light Shore Drive have any available units?
2310 Light Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2310 Light Shore Drive have?
Some of 2310 Light Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2310 Light Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Light Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Light Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Light Shore Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2310 Light Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Light Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 2310 Light Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Light Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Light Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 2310 Light Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Light Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2310 Light Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Light Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Light Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
