Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:42 PM

231 Mannington Drive

231 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 Mannington Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedroom , one bath home with Huge back yard, wood flooring and vinyl through out. Home offers two living areas and washer and dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Mannington Drive have any available units?
231 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 231 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
231 Mannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 231 Mannington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 231 Mannington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 231 Mannington Drive offers parking.
Does 231 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Mannington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Mannington Drive have a pool?
No, 231 Mannington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 231 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 231 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Mannington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Mannington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Mannington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

