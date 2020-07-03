All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:26 AM

2307 Salerno Dr #135

2307 Salerno Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Salerno Drive, Dallas, TX 75224

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Wynnewood Gardens is a wonderful, quiet apartment community centrally located to downtown Dallas. Our 2BR apartments have contemporary upgrades including granite-style countertops, updated designer brushed-nickel plumbing and light fixtures, and backsplashes. The large wood-planked living areas open to spacious bedrooms with two-tone paint and generous closet spaces. Wynnewood Gardens is a welcoming, pet-friendly community with generous amenities including a swimming pool, and patios/balconies. It is the place you will be proud to call home.

RENTAL FEATURES
- Experience our NEW renovations!!
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Two-Tone Paint
- Balconies & Patios
- Backsplash
- Large Closets
- Washer & Dryer Connections!!

SPECIAL FEATURES
- Great Office Staff
- Bilingual
- Restaurants within walking distance
- Accessible to I-35, Highway 67 and I-20
- Across from Wynnewood Village Shopping Center
- LA Fitness moving across the street
- Maya Cinemas (Spanish language theater) moving across the street
- 24 Hour Maintenance Emergency
- Pet Friendly Community ** Breed restrictions apply

Please contact Norma 214-941-7444 (ella habla espaol). She will be more than happy to guide you through our application process in addition to making your move go as smooth as possible.

(RLNE4436944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Salerno Dr #135 have any available units?
2307 Salerno Dr #135 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 Salerno Dr #135 have?
Some of 2307 Salerno Dr #135's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Salerno Dr #135 currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Salerno Dr #135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Salerno Dr #135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 Salerno Dr #135 is pet friendly.
Does 2307 Salerno Dr #135 offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Salerno Dr #135 offers parking.
Does 2307 Salerno Dr #135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Salerno Dr #135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Salerno Dr #135 have a pool?
Yes, 2307 Salerno Dr #135 has a pool.
Does 2307 Salerno Dr #135 have accessible units?
No, 2307 Salerno Dr #135 does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Salerno Dr #135 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Salerno Dr #135 does not have units with dishwashers.

