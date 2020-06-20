All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2300 Leonard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2300 Leonard Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

2300 Leonard Street

2300 Leonard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2300 Leonard Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Fabulous Top Floor Two Bedroom, Two & One-Half Bath Condo located at Hotel Zaza Residences*Great Room Boasts 12-Ft Ceilings & Crown Molding, Huge Combo Living And Dining Area*Kitchen Includes Quartz Countertops, Marble Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wine Cooler, Gas Cooktop* Master with Sitting Area, Large Walk-in Closet*Master Bath complete with Quartz Countertops, Dual Vanities, Separate Glass Shower & Garden Jetted Tub* Large Utility Room with Counter Space and Built in Shelves. Residents Amenities Include, Room Service, Dragon Fly Restaurant, Private Owner Hot Tub, Swimming Pool & 24-7 fitness center. Truly a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Leonard Street have any available units?
2300 Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Leonard Street have?
Some of 2300 Leonard Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2300 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 2300 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Leonard Street have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Leonard Street has a pool.
Does 2300 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 2300 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Leonard Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University