2300 Leonard Street

Amenities
Fabulous Top Floor Two Bedroom, Two & One-Half Bath Condo located at Hotel Zaza Residences*Great Room Boasts 12-Ft Ceilings & Crown Molding, Huge Combo Living And Dining Area*Kitchen Includes Quartz Countertops, Marble Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wine Cooler, Gas Cooktop* Master with Sitting Area, Large Walk-in Closet*Master Bath complete with Quartz Countertops, Dual Vanities, Separate Glass Shower & Garden Jetted Tub* Large Utility Room with Counter Space and Built in Shelves. Residents Amenities Include, Room Service, Dragon Fly Restaurant, Private Owner Hot Tub, Swimming Pool & 24-7 fitness center. Truly a Must See!