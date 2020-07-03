All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2292 Hawes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2292 Hawes Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2292 Hawes Avenue

2292 Hawes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lovefield West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2292 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A MUST SEE CORNER TOWNHOME conveniently located near Medical District and Love Field.Walking distance to restaurants & shops! This property features on-site maint & mgmt,24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool,dog park,clubhouse &coffee bar,outdoor lounge with grilling areas, roof top terrace, Uber lounge,business center,Luxer package system,game room & much more.Spacious townhome unit w beautiful amenities including:
farm sinks,quartz countertops, high ceilings, custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package, large balcony,dual thermostats,built in USB ports,washer&dryer included,small mud room,2car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Hawes Avenue have any available units?
2292 Hawes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2292 Hawes Avenue have?
Some of 2292 Hawes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2292 Hawes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Hawes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Hawes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2292 Hawes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2292 Hawes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2292 Hawes Avenue offers parking.
Does 2292 Hawes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2292 Hawes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Hawes Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2292 Hawes Avenue has a pool.
Does 2292 Hawes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2292 Hawes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Hawes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2292 Hawes Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University