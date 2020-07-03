2292 Hawes Avenue

Amenities
A MUST SEE CORNER TOWNHOME conveniently located near Medical District and Love Field.Walking distance to restaurants & shops! This property features on-site maint & mgmt,24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool,dog park,clubhouse &coffee bar,outdoor lounge with grilling areas, roof top terrace, Uber lounge,business center,Luxer package system,game room & much more.Spacious townhome unit w beautiful amenities including:
farm sinks,quartz countertops, high ceilings, custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package, large balcony,dual thermostats,built in USB ports,washer&dryer included,small mud room,2car attached garage.