Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle
228 Cliff Heights Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
228 Cliff Heights Circle, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impressive 2 story 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with privacy fences located just off interstate 35 tucked away in a cozy neighborhood Dallas schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have any available units?
228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have?
Some of 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle offers parking.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have a pool?
No, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not have a pool.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have accessible units?
No, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University