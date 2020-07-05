All apartments in Dallas
228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle
228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle

228 Cliff Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

228 Cliff Heights Circle, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impressive 2 story 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with privacy fences located just off interstate 35 tucked away in a cozy neighborhood Dallas schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have any available units?
228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have?
Some of 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle offers parking.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have a pool?
No, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not have a pool.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have accessible units?
No, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle has units with dishwashers.

