All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2260 Homeway Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2260 Homeway Circle
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:00 PM

2260 Homeway Circle

2260 Homeway Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2260 Homeway Circle, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Kitchen has double oven, Large master suite with make-up vanity and walk in closet. The backyard has an open patio with a grill and large shade tree. Beautiful arched entry to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Homeway Circle have any available units?
2260 Homeway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 Homeway Circle have?
Some of 2260 Homeway Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Homeway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Homeway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Homeway Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2260 Homeway Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2260 Homeway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Homeway Circle offers parking.
Does 2260 Homeway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Homeway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Homeway Circle have a pool?
No, 2260 Homeway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Homeway Circle have accessible units?
No, 2260 Homeway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Homeway Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 Homeway Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University