Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle
226 Cliff Heights Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
226 Cliff Heights Circle, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath home, with quick access to major freeways, shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have any available units?
226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle offers parking.
Does 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have a pool?
No, 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not have a pool.
Does 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have accessible units?
No, 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 CLIFF HEIGHTS Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
