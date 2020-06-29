All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

225 Ezekial Ave

225 Ezekial Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

225 Ezekial Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Ezekial Ave have any available units?
225 Ezekial Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 225 Ezekial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
225 Ezekial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Ezekial Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Ezekial Ave is pet friendly.
Does 225 Ezekial Ave offer parking?
No, 225 Ezekial Ave does not offer parking.
Does 225 Ezekial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Ezekial Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Ezekial Ave have a pool?
No, 225 Ezekial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 225 Ezekial Ave have accessible units?
No, 225 Ezekial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Ezekial Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Ezekial Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Ezekial Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Ezekial Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

