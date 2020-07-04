Rent Calculator
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 5
2246 Ash Grove Way
2246 Ash Grove Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2246 Ash Grove Way, Dallas, TX 75228
Forest Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A lovely home in a great and gated community close to shopping and White Rock Lake. This 4BR, 2BA with a 2-car garage sits across from a greenbelt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2246 Ash Grove Way have any available units?
2246 Ash Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2246 Ash Grove Way have?
Some of 2246 Ash Grove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2246 Ash Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Ash Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Ash Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 2246 Ash Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2246 Ash Grove Way offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Ash Grove Way offers parking.
Does 2246 Ash Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Ash Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Ash Grove Way have a pool?
No, 2246 Ash Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Ash Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 2246 Ash Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Ash Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2246 Ash Grove Way has units with dishwashers.
