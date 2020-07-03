All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2238 Dugald Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2238 Dugald Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2238 Dugald Place

2238 Dugald Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2238 Dugald Place, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled 6 bedroom and 3 bath home. Granite counters, new flooring and new paint throughout. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 Dugald Place have any available units?
2238 Dugald Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 Dugald Place have?
Some of 2238 Dugald Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 Dugald Place currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Dugald Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Dugald Place pet-friendly?
No, 2238 Dugald Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2238 Dugald Place offer parking?
No, 2238 Dugald Place does not offer parking.
Does 2238 Dugald Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 Dugald Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Dugald Place have a pool?
No, 2238 Dugald Place does not have a pool.
Does 2238 Dugald Place have accessible units?
No, 2238 Dugald Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 Dugald Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 Dugald Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University