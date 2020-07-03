Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2238 Dugald Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2238 Dugald Place
2238 Dugald Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2238 Dugald Place, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled 6 bedroom and 3 bath home. Granite counters, new flooring and new paint throughout. Street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2238 Dugald Place have any available units?
2238 Dugald Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2238 Dugald Place have?
Some of 2238 Dugald Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2238 Dugald Place currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Dugald Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Dugald Place pet-friendly?
No, 2238 Dugald Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2238 Dugald Place offer parking?
No, 2238 Dugald Place does not offer parking.
Does 2238 Dugald Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 Dugald Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Dugald Place have a pool?
No, 2238 Dugald Place does not have a pool.
Does 2238 Dugald Place have accessible units?
No, 2238 Dugald Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 Dugald Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 Dugald Place has units with dishwashers.
