Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2228 Vine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2228 Vine Lane
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:48 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2228 Vine Lane
2228 Vine Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2228 Vine Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Rylie
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Zip code 75217!!! This one won't last long call us today before its gone. two tone paint, faucets, fixtures, ceiling fans, appliances, and much more. Close to park, shopping, schools and bus route.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2228 Vine Lane have any available units?
2228 Vine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2228 Vine Lane have?
Some of 2228 Vine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2228 Vine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Vine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Vine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Vine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2228 Vine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Vine Lane offers parking.
Does 2228 Vine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Vine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Vine Lane have a pool?
No, 2228 Vine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Vine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2228 Vine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Vine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 Vine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University