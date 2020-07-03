2225 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201 Downtown Dallas
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
Deposit $200
Community Amenities
Fitness Center Direct Access to Walnut Creek Park Resort-Style Pool Spa Two Laundry Facilities Limited Controlled Access Gates Oversized Garages Playground Assigned Covered Parking BBQ/Picnic Area Clubhouse Dog Park Jogging/Walking Trail Access Night Patrol On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Package Receiving Public Transportation Short Term Lease
Apartment Amenities
Vaulted Ceilings* Vent Hood Style Microwaves Ceiling Fans* Fireplaces with Natural Stone Hearths* Large Patios/Balconies with Storage Air Conditioner Cable Ready Carpeting Dishwasher Disposal Efficient Appliances Electronic Thermostat Extra Storage Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections Handrails Hardwood Floors Refrigerator Security Alarm Spacious Walk-In Closets View Wheelchair Access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2225 N Harwood St have any available units?
2225 N Harwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 N Harwood St have?
Some of 2225 N Harwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 N Harwood St currently offering any rent specials?
2225 N Harwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 N Harwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 N Harwood St is pet friendly.
Does 2225 N Harwood St offer parking?
Yes, 2225 N Harwood St offers parking.
Does 2225 N Harwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 N Harwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 N Harwood St have a pool?
Yes, 2225 N Harwood St has a pool.
Does 2225 N Harwood St have accessible units?
Yes, 2225 N Harwood St has accessible units.
Does 2225 N Harwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 N Harwood St has units with dishwashers.
