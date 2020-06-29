All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:43 AM

2224 Lakeland Drive

2224 Lakeland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Lakeland Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Awesome 2 bed 2 bath home in East Dallas, Creek lot open patio great for outside entertainment. Large living room with fireplace. Open Kitchen, that connects to the breakfast area. NEW carpet in hallway and master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Lakeland Drive have any available units?
2224 Lakeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Lakeland Drive have?
Some of 2224 Lakeland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Lakeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Lakeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Lakeland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Lakeland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2224 Lakeland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Lakeland Drive offers parking.
Does 2224 Lakeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Lakeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Lakeland Drive have a pool?
No, 2224 Lakeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Lakeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2224 Lakeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Lakeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Lakeland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

