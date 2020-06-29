2224 Lakeland Drive

Awesome 2 bed 2 bath home in East Dallas, Creek lot open patio great for outside entertainment. Large living room with fireplace. Open Kitchen, that connects to the breakfast area. NEW carpet in hallway and master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
