Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
222 S Rosemont Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:56 PM

222 S Rosemont Avenue

222 South Rosemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

222 South Rosemont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Winnetka Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
UPDATED 2-2-2 TUDOR BUNGALOW-CORNER LOT-HISTORICAL WINNETKA HEIGHTS! Taken down to the studs and updated in 2014. All this new 2014--Electrical-plumbing-HVAC-spray foam insulation-roof-and more. Gorgeous hardwood flooring-Chef''s kitchen features stainless steel Thermador Professional Appliances-2 under counter beverage refrigerators-custom cabinets-Granite counter tops-large center island-Master suite large room-study-walk-in closet-spa bath- Frig included; apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S Rosemont Avenue have any available units?
222 S Rosemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 S Rosemont Avenue have?
Some of 222 S Rosemont Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S Rosemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 S Rosemont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S Rosemont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 S Rosemont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 222 S Rosemont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 222 S Rosemont Avenue offers parking.
Does 222 S Rosemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 S Rosemont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S Rosemont Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 S Rosemont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 S Rosemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 S Rosemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S Rosemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 S Rosemont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

