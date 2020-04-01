222 S Rosemont Avenue

222 South Rosemont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208 Winnetka Heights
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
UPDATED 2-2-2 TUDOR BUNGALOW-CORNER LOT-HISTORICAL WINNETKA HEIGHTS! Taken down to the studs and updated in 2014. All this new 2014--Electrical-plumbing-HVAC-spray foam insulation-roof-and more. Gorgeous hardwood flooring-Chef''s kitchen features stainless steel Thermador Professional Appliances-2 under counter beverage refrigerators-custom cabinets-Granite counter tops-large center island-Master suite large room-study-walk-in closet-spa bath- Frig included; apply online
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
