222 N Randolph Dr

222 North Randolph Drive · No Longer Available
Location

222 North Randolph Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage in Oak Cliff - Adorable 2 bedroom home on oversized lot! Neutral grey paint tones and tons of windows give this home a bright and vibrant feel. Spacious galley kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. Nice sized living room with built-in shelving and tile flooring. Two large bedrooms with great backyard views. Huge fenced backyard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE4590691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 N Randolph Dr have any available units?
222 N Randolph Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 222 N Randolph Dr currently offering any rent specials?
222 N Randolph Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 N Randolph Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 N Randolph Dr is pet friendly.
Does 222 N Randolph Dr offer parking?
Yes, 222 N Randolph Dr offers parking.
Does 222 N Randolph Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 N Randolph Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 N Randolph Dr have a pool?
No, 222 N Randolph Dr does not have a pool.
Does 222 N Randolph Dr have accessible units?
No, 222 N Randolph Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 222 N Randolph Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 N Randolph Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 N Randolph Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 N Randolph Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
