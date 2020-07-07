222 N Randolph Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage in Oak Cliff - Adorable 2 bedroom home on oversized lot! Neutral grey paint tones and tons of windows give this home a bright and vibrant feel. Spacious galley kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. Nice sized living room with built-in shelving and tile flooring. Two large bedrooms with great backyard views. Huge fenced backyard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



(RLNE4590691)