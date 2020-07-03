Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2217 Stevens Woods Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2217 Stevens Woods Lane
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2217 Stevens Woods Lane
2217 Stevens Woods Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2217 Stevens Woods Ln, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Crisp and clean three bedroom home in West Kessler, adjacent to million dollar homes. Great hardwoods, gracious room sizes, stainless appliances, washer and dryer included. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2217 Stevens Woods Lane have any available units?
2217 Stevens Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2217 Stevens Woods Lane have?
Some of 2217 Stevens Woods Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2217 Stevens Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Stevens Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Stevens Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Stevens Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2217 Stevens Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Stevens Woods Lane offers parking.
Does 2217 Stevens Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 Stevens Woods Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Stevens Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 2217 Stevens Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Stevens Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 2217 Stevens Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Stevens Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Stevens Woods Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University