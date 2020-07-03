Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2216 Stoneman st
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:19 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2216 Stoneman st
2216 Stoneman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location
2216 Stoneman Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rent $1200
Deposit $1200
No central air
Thames Real Estate Inc
214-866-5982
4-2
DEPOSIT ON THE PROPERTY-- RENT IS TO BE Paid ON 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2216 Stoneman st have any available units?
2216 Stoneman st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2216 Stoneman st currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Stoneman st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Stoneman st pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Stoneman st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2216 Stoneman st offer parking?
No, 2216 Stoneman st does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Stoneman st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Stoneman st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Stoneman st have a pool?
No, 2216 Stoneman st does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Stoneman st have accessible units?
No, 2216 Stoneman st does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Stoneman st have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Stoneman st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 Stoneman st have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 Stoneman st does not have units with air conditioning.
