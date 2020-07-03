All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 21 2019 at 3:54 PM

2214 Stovall Dr

2214 Stovall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Stovall Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and completely remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bath duplex unit. You will love the laminate floorings throughout and the updated kitchen and bathrooms. Application fee: $35/adult. Security deposit: $775

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Stovall Dr have any available units?
2214 Stovall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2214 Stovall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Stovall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Stovall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Stovall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Stovall Dr offer parking?
No, 2214 Stovall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Stovall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Stovall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Stovall Dr have a pool?
No, 2214 Stovall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Stovall Dr have accessible units?
No, 2214 Stovall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Stovall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Stovall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 Stovall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 Stovall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

