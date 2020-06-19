2212 N Houston Street

Amenities

Smack in the center of Dallas lies your stylishly modern home set in an equally impressive building with amenities including an outdoor terrace, an onsite dog park, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an infinity edge pool with two hot tubs. Its Texas, after all so why not go big? As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



This deluxe 1,187 sf two-bedroom/two-bathroom gem boasts designer details throughout and features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private balcony, plank hardwood flooring, and a spa-like deep soaking tub. Its also delivered fully furnished with bespoke furniture, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.