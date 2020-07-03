All apartments in Dallas
2211 Tosca Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2211 Tosca Lane

2211 Tosca Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Tosca Lane, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house in great neighborhood near Bishop Dunne High School with a large back yard and large fenced in driveway. Landlord will take care of lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Tosca Lane have any available units?
2211 Tosca Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Tosca Lane have?
Some of 2211 Tosca Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Tosca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Tosca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Tosca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Tosca Lane offers parking.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane have a pool?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane have accessible units?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

