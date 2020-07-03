Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2211 Tosca Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2211 Tosca Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2211 Tosca Lane
2211 Tosca Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2211 Tosca Lane, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house in great neighborhood near Bishop Dunne High School with a large back yard and large fenced in driveway. Landlord will take care of lawn.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2211 Tosca Lane have any available units?
2211 Tosca Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2211 Tosca Lane have?
Some of 2211 Tosca Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2211 Tosca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Tosca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Tosca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Tosca Lane offers parking.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane have a pool?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane have accessible units?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Tosca Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Tosca Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University