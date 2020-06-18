Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2204 Healey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2204 Healey Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2204 Healey Drive
2204 Healey Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2204 Healey Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in East Dallas. Corner lot, great size living and kitchen area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 Healey Drive have any available units?
2204 Healey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2204 Healey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Healey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Healey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Healey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2204 Healey Drive offer parking?
No, 2204 Healey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Healey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Healey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Healey Drive have a pool?
No, 2204 Healey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Healey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2204 Healey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Healey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Healey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Healey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Healey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University