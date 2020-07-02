Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2201 Peak
2201 Peak
2201 North Peak Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2201 North Peak Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Amenities
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 Peak have any available units?
2201 Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2201 Peak currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Peak pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Peak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2201 Peak offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Peak offers parking.
Does 2201 Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Peak have a pool?
Yes, 2201 Peak has a pool.
Does 2201 Peak have accessible units?
No, 2201 Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Peak have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Peak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Peak have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Peak does not have units with air conditioning.
