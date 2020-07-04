220 Kodiak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-In Ready! Well-maintained home in Dallas boasts 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Pemberton Hill Park and Sargent Park nearby. Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-635 and Hwy 175 in the Dallas ISD! This house is a must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 4/1/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.