Dallas, TX
220 Kodiak Drive
Last updated April 29 2019 at 2:41 AM

220 Kodiak Drive

220 Kodiak Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

220 Kodiak Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Ready! Well-maintained home in Dallas boasts 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Pemberton Hill Park and Sargent Park nearby. Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-635 and Hwy 175 in the Dallas ISD! This house is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 4/1/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Kodiak Drive have any available units?
220 Kodiak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 220 Kodiak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Kodiak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Kodiak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Kodiak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 220 Kodiak Drive offer parking?
No, 220 Kodiak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 220 Kodiak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Kodiak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Kodiak Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Kodiak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Kodiak Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Kodiak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Kodiak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Kodiak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Kodiak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Kodiak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

