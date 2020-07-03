All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

2198 Aspen

2198 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2198 Aspen Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2198 Aspen Available 04/10/20 Great 2/2 townhome in Dallas - This divine 2 bed, 2 Bath town home features a stove, dishwasher, disposal, ceiling fans, washer and dryer connections. More photos soon to come!

(RLNE5649262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2198 Aspen have any available units?
2198 Aspen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2198 Aspen have?
Some of 2198 Aspen's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2198 Aspen currently offering any rent specials?
2198 Aspen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2198 Aspen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2198 Aspen is pet friendly.
Does 2198 Aspen offer parking?
No, 2198 Aspen does not offer parking.
Does 2198 Aspen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2198 Aspen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2198 Aspen have a pool?
No, 2198 Aspen does not have a pool.
Does 2198 Aspen have accessible units?
No, 2198 Aspen does not have accessible units.
Does 2198 Aspen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2198 Aspen has units with dishwashers.

