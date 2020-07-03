Rent Calculator
2195 Aspen Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:09 AM
1 of 21
2195 Aspen Street
2195 Aspen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2195 Aspen Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 story town home with fenced yard! - Bright and open with spacious bedrooms and private fence back yard. Ready for immediate move in!
(RLNE5638858)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2195 Aspen Street have any available units?
2195 Aspen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2195 Aspen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2195 Aspen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2195 Aspen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2195 Aspen Street is pet friendly.
Does 2195 Aspen Street offer parking?
No, 2195 Aspen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2195 Aspen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2195 Aspen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2195 Aspen Street have a pool?
No, 2195 Aspen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2195 Aspen Street have accessible units?
No, 2195 Aspen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2195 Aspen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2195 Aspen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2195 Aspen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2195 Aspen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
