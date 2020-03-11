All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2190 Bennett Avenue

2190 Bennett Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2190 Bennett Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances,
Washer Dryer Included,
2-Car Private Garage,
Wi-Fi Enabled Garage,
Hardwood Floors,
Office Space,
Ring Doorbells,
Wi-Fi Enabled EcoBee Thermostats,
Balcony,
Gated Green Space,
Dual Floating Vanity In Master Bath,
Fiber Optic Speeds Available,
Soft-Close Cabinetry,
Quartz Countertops,
Large Kitchen Island With Seating For Four,
Gas Range,
Wi-fi Enabled Gas Oven,
Gas Oven,
French Door Fridges,
Walking Distance To Henderson Ave,
Less Than 1 Mile to Greenville Ave,
20 Foot Ceiling In Master Bedroom,
Large Balconies With Cable For Outdoor TV,
220 Volt Electric Car Charger Outlet In Garage,
Private Pool,
Garage Keypads

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
2190 Bennett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2190 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 2190 Bennett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2190 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2190 Bennett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2190 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2190 Bennett Avenue offers parking.
Does 2190 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2190 Bennett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2190 Bennett Avenue has a pool.
Does 2190 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2190 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 Bennett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

