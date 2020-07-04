Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
219 Ezekial Ave
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
219 Ezekial Ave
219 Ezekial Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
219 Ezekial Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bedroom Home - Cute One story home with a cozy kitchen and breakfast area
(RLNE4481539)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Ezekial Ave have any available units?
219 Ezekial Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 219 Ezekial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
219 Ezekial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Ezekial Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Ezekial Ave is pet friendly.
Does 219 Ezekial Ave offer parking?
No, 219 Ezekial Ave does not offer parking.
Does 219 Ezekial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Ezekial Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Ezekial Ave have a pool?
No, 219 Ezekial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 219 Ezekial Ave have accessible units?
No, 219 Ezekial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Ezekial Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Ezekial Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Ezekial Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Ezekial Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
