Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

2180 Moser Avenue

2180 Moser Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2180 Moser Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances,
Approx. 300 Square Foot Covered Patio With TV Compatibility,
Washer Dryer Included,
2-Car Private Garage,
Wi-Fi Enabled Garage,
Hardwood Floors,
Office Space,
Ring Doorbells,
Wi-Fi Enabled EcoBee Thermostats,
Balcony,
Dual Floating Vanity In Master Bath,
Fiber Optic Speeds Available,
Soft-Close Cabinetry,
Quartz Countertops,
Large Kitchen Island With Seating For Four,
Gas Range,
Wi-fi Enabled Gas Oven,
Gas Oven,
Tons Of Natural Light,
10 Foot Ceilings,
French Door Fridges,
Smart Fridges With Wi-Fi Compatability,
Walking Distance To Henderson Ave,
Less Than 1 Mile to Greenville Ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 Moser Avenue have any available units?
2180 Moser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2180 Moser Avenue have?
Some of 2180 Moser Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 Moser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2180 Moser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 Moser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2180 Moser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2180 Moser Avenue offers parking.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2180 Moser Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue have a pool?
No, 2180 Moser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2180 Moser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2180 Moser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

