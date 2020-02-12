All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 217 Ezekial Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
217 Ezekial Ave
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:45 PM

217 Ezekial Ave

217 Ezekial Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

217 Ezekial Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great one story home! - One story home set on interior lot. Cozy kitchen and breakfast area. One car garage. Call to see today! $26 alarm fee

(RLNE4751877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Ezekial Ave have any available units?
217 Ezekial Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 217 Ezekial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
217 Ezekial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Ezekial Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Ezekial Ave is pet friendly.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave offer parking?
Yes, 217 Ezekial Ave offers parking.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have a pool?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have accessible units?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University