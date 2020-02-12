Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 217 Ezekial Ave.
Home
Dallas, TX
217 Ezekial Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
217 Ezekial Ave
217 Ezekial Avenue
·
See all
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location
217 Ezekial Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great one story home! - One story home set on interior lot. Cozy kitchen and breakfast area. One car garage. Call to see today! $26 alarm fee
(RLNE4751877)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have any available units?
217 Ezekial Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 217 Ezekial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
217 Ezekial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Ezekial Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Ezekial Ave is pet friendly.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave offer parking?
Yes, 217 Ezekial Ave offers parking.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have a pool?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have accessible units?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Ezekial Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Ezekial Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
