Last updated July 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

2161 Marilla Street

2161 Marilla St · No Longer Available
Location

2161 Marilla St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 story townhome with two rooftop patios across from Farmers Market can be available for move in July 1st or a few days sooner. First level bedroom with bath or can be used as an office or sitting room. The second level offers an open floorplan, lots of natural lighting, and library area. The spacious kitchen offers granite counter tops, gas cooktop stove, stainless steel appliances and island. Master bedroom and master bath and large walk-in closet on the third level, double vanity sinks, stand up shower and jetted garden tub. Walk to restaurants and farmers market, easy access to freeway. One small pet up to 35 pounds, prospect responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Marilla Street have any available units?
2161 Marilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 Marilla Street have?
Some of 2161 Marilla Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Marilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Marilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Marilla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2161 Marilla Street is pet friendly.
Does 2161 Marilla Street offer parking?
No, 2161 Marilla Street does not offer parking.
Does 2161 Marilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Marilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Marilla Street have a pool?
No, 2161 Marilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Marilla Street have accessible units?
No, 2161 Marilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Marilla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2161 Marilla Street has units with dishwashers.

