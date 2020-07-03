2161 Marilla Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 story townhome with two rooftop patios across from Farmers Market can be available for move in July 1st or a few days sooner. First level bedroom with bath or can be used as an office or sitting room. The second level offers an open floorplan, lots of natural lighting, and library area. The spacious kitchen offers granite counter tops, gas cooktop stove, stainless steel appliances and island. Master bedroom and master bath and large walk-in closet on the third level, double vanity sinks, stand up shower and jetted garden tub. Walk to restaurants and farmers market, easy access to freeway. One small pet up to 35 pounds, prospect responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities.