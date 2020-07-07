Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 215 South Tatum St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
215 South Tatum St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
215 South Tatum St
215 South Tatum Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
215 South Tatum Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Cockrell Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4761520)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 South Tatum St have any available units?
215 South Tatum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 215 South Tatum St currently offering any rent specials?
215 South Tatum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 South Tatum St pet-friendly?
No, 215 South Tatum St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 215 South Tatum St offer parking?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not offer parking.
Does 215 South Tatum St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 South Tatum St have a pool?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not have a pool.
Does 215 South Tatum St have accessible units?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 South Tatum St have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 South Tatum St have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University