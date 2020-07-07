All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 215 South Tatum St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
215 South Tatum St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 South Tatum St

215 South Tatum Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

215 South Tatum Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Cockrell Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4761520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 South Tatum St have any available units?
215 South Tatum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 215 South Tatum St currently offering any rent specials?
215 South Tatum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 South Tatum St pet-friendly?
No, 215 South Tatum St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 215 South Tatum St offer parking?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not offer parking.
Does 215 South Tatum St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 South Tatum St have a pool?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not have a pool.
Does 215 South Tatum St have accessible units?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 South Tatum St have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 South Tatum St have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 South Tatum St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University