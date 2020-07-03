All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:59 PM

2144 Chatham Square Ct

2144 Chatham Square Court · No Longer Available
Location

2144 Chatham Square Court, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Chatham Square Ct have any available units?
2144 Chatham Square Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2144 Chatham Square Ct have?
Some of 2144 Chatham Square Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 Chatham Square Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Chatham Square Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Chatham Square Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2144 Chatham Square Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2144 Chatham Square Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2144 Chatham Square Ct offers parking.
Does 2144 Chatham Square Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Chatham Square Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Chatham Square Ct have a pool?
No, 2144 Chatham Square Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Chatham Square Ct have accessible units?
No, 2144 Chatham Square Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Chatham Square Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 Chatham Square Ct has units with dishwashers.

