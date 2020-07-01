Rent Calculator
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:34 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2136 Coelum Court
2136 Coelum Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2136 Coelum Court, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring fireplace in living area; stunning black appliances in kitchen; and extra large fenced backyard. Lots of trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2136 Coelum Court have any available units?
2136 Coelum Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2136 Coelum Court have?
Some of 2136 Coelum Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2136 Coelum Court currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Coelum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Coelum Court pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Coelum Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2136 Coelum Court offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Coelum Court offers parking.
Does 2136 Coelum Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Coelum Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Coelum Court have a pool?
No, 2136 Coelum Court does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Coelum Court have accessible units?
No, 2136 Coelum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Coelum Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Coelum Court has units with dishwashers.
