Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2123 Inca Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2123 Inca Drive
2123 Inca Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2123 Inca Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Affordable home with Dart Rail in walking distance!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2123 Inca Drive have any available units?
2123 Inca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2123 Inca Drive have?
Some of 2123 Inca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 2123 Inca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Inca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Inca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Inca Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2123 Inca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Inca Drive offers parking.
Does 2123 Inca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Inca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Inca Drive have a pool?
No, 2123 Inca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Inca Drive have accessible units?
No, 2123 Inca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Inca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Inca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
