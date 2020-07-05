All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:18 AM

2118 Norwood Drive

2118 Norwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Norwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 3 bdrm and 2 bath home with large fenced backyard for entertaining with family and friends. Kitchen was just updated with new cabinetry and countertops. Newer flooring, windows, ceiling fans and hall bath updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Norwood Drive have any available units?
2118 Norwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Norwood Drive have?
Some of 2118 Norwood Drive's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Norwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Norwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Norwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Norwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2118 Norwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2118 Norwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Norwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Norwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Norwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2118 Norwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Norwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2118 Norwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Norwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Norwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

