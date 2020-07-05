Rent Calculator
2117 Centerville Road
2117 Centerville Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2117 Centerville Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom with hardwood floors. Refrigerator and gas stove provided. Large fenced yard and garage. Long driveway with tons of parking. Central heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2117 Centerville Road have any available units?
2117 Centerville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2117 Centerville Road have?
Some of 2117 Centerville Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2117 Centerville Road currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Centerville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Centerville Road pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Centerville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2117 Centerville Road offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Centerville Road offers parking.
Does 2117 Centerville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Centerville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Centerville Road have a pool?
No, 2117 Centerville Road does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Centerville Road have accessible units?
No, 2117 Centerville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Centerville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Centerville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
