All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2116 Meadow Way Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2116 Meadow Way Court
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:24 AM

2116 Meadow Way Court

2116 Meadow Way Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2116 Meadow Way Court, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with granite kitchen counter top and stainless steel appliances. Recent paint and flooring. Ready for new tenants.
Please see leading guidelines in Transaction Desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have any available units?
2116 Meadow Way Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Meadow Way Court have?
Some of 2116 Meadow Way Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Meadow Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Meadow Way Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Meadow Way Court pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Meadow Way Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Meadow Way Court offers parking.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Meadow Way Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have a pool?
No, 2116 Meadow Way Court does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have accessible units?
No, 2116 Meadow Way Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Meadow Way Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University