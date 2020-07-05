Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with granite kitchen counter top and stainless steel appliances. Recent paint and flooring. Ready for new tenants. Please see leading guidelines in Transaction Desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have any available units?
2116 Meadow Way Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Meadow Way Court have?
Some of 2116 Meadow Way Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Meadow Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Meadow Way Court is not currently offering any rent specials.