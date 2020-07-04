All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2116 Meadow Way Court

2116 Meadow Way Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Meadow Way Ct, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with granite kitchen counter top and stainless steel appliances. Recent paint and flooring. Ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have any available units?
2116 Meadow Way Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Meadow Way Court have?
Some of 2116 Meadow Way Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Meadow Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Meadow Way Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Meadow Way Court pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Meadow Way Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Meadow Way Court offers parking.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Meadow Way Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have a pool?
No, 2116 Meadow Way Court does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have accessible units?
No, 2116 Meadow Way Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Meadow Way Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Meadow Way Court does not have units with dishwashers.

