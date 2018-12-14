All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:57 AM

2111 Saint Francis Avenue

2111 Saint Francis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Saint Francis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Never leased before luxury garage loft, and truly one of a kind Forest Hills home across from park with tennis courts and playground! Updated with new cabinets, counters, appliances, and stone floors. Private garage with storage. Walk to white rock lake, the Arboretum, and award winning Sanger elementary! Pool is shared with main house tenant. All utilities, yard care and pool maintenance for $1250 flat fee per month.
We do all paperwork. $50 app fee over 18 yrs. Certified funds for deposit and rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Saint Francis Avenue have any available units?
2111 Saint Francis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Saint Francis Avenue have?
Some of 2111 Saint Francis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Saint Francis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Saint Francis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Saint Francis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Saint Francis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2111 Saint Francis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Saint Francis Avenue offers parking.
Does 2111 Saint Francis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Saint Francis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Saint Francis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2111 Saint Francis Avenue has a pool.
Does 2111 Saint Francis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2111 Saint Francis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Saint Francis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Saint Francis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

