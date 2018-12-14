2111 Saint Francis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Never leased before luxury garage loft, and truly one of a kind Forest Hills home across from park with tennis courts and playground! Updated with new cabinets, counters, appliances, and stone floors. Private garage with storage. Walk to white rock lake, the Arboretum, and award winning Sanger elementary! Pool is shared with main house tenant. All utilities, yard care and pool maintenance for $1250 flat fee per month.

We do all paperwork. $50 app fee over 18 yrs. Certified funds for deposit and rent.