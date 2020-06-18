Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 E Greenbriar Ln have any available units?
209 E Greenbriar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 E Greenbriar Ln have?
Some of 209 E Greenbriar Ln's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 E Greenbriar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
209 E Greenbriar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 E Greenbriar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 E Greenbriar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 209 E Greenbriar Ln offer parking?
No, 209 E Greenbriar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 209 E Greenbriar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 E Greenbriar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 E Greenbriar Ln have a pool?
Yes, 209 E Greenbriar Ln has a pool.
Does 209 E Greenbriar Ln have accessible units?
No, 209 E Greenbriar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 209 E Greenbriar Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 E Greenbriar Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
