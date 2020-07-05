All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 22 2019 at 7:06 AM

2061 Province Lane

2061 Province Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Province Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Original Brick Exterior, lots of natural light with the windows and skylights. Big lot, beautiful old growth trees, and deck perfect for grilling out, parties or just relaxation. This home has less than 3 years' old refrigerator, gas stove, water heater and dishwasher. Updated before we were married, and has only had 1 renter family since 2009. Nearby farmer's market in the summer. 1 car garage, 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms. The back bedroom has a great view of the lush backyard and is ideal for an office. Must have excellent rental history (no evictions), good credit and proof of work history. Application fee is $45. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Province Lane have any available units?
2061 Province Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Province Lane have?
Some of 2061 Province Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Province Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Province Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Province Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 Province Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2061 Province Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Province Lane offers parking.
Does 2061 Province Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Province Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Province Lane have a pool?
No, 2061 Province Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Province Lane have accessible units?
No, 2061 Province Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Province Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Province Lane has units with dishwashers.

