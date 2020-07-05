2061 Province Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Original Brick Exterior, lots of natural light with the windows and skylights. Big lot, beautiful old growth trees, and deck perfect for grilling out, parties or just relaxation. This home has less than 3 years' old refrigerator, gas stove, water heater and dishwasher. Updated before we were married, and has only had 1 renter family since 2009. Nearby farmer's market in the summer. 1 car garage, 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms. The back bedroom has a great view of the lush backyard and is ideal for an office. Must have excellent rental history (no evictions), good credit and proof of work history. Application fee is $45. Available now.