2061 Las Cruces Lane
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:17 AM

2061 Las Cruces Lane

2061 Las Cruces Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Las Cruces Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful corner house with lots of updates. Conveniently located across the street from the school.
Features 3 BR, 2 full baths with new appliances and big back yard. A MUST see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have any available units?
2061 Las Cruces Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have?
Some of 2061 Las Cruces Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Las Cruces Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Las Cruces Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Las Cruces Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2061 Las Cruces Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Las Cruces Lane offers parking.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Las Cruces Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2061 Las Cruces Lane has a pool.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have accessible units?
No, 2061 Las Cruces Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Las Cruces Lane has units with dishwashers.

