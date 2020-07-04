Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2061 Las Cruces Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2061 Las Cruces Lane
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2061 Las Cruces Lane
2061 Las Cruces Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2061 Las Cruces Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful corner house with lots of updates. Conveniently located across the street from the school.
Features 3 BR, 2 full baths with new appliances and big back yard. A MUST see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have any available units?
2061 Las Cruces Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have?
Some of 2061 Las Cruces Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2061 Las Cruces Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Las Cruces Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Las Cruces Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2061 Las Cruces Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Las Cruces Lane offers parking.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Las Cruces Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2061 Las Cruces Lane has a pool.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have accessible units?
No, 2061 Las Cruces Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Las Cruces Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Las Cruces Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University